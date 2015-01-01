Abstract

PURPOSE: Fall prevention is a major health concern for the ageing population. Sarcopenia is considered a risk factor for falls. Some instruments, such as Time Up and Go (TUG), are used for screening risk. The use of sensors has also been shown to be a viable tool that can provide accurate, cost-effective, and easy to manage assessment of fall risk. One novel sensor for assessing fall risk in older people is the Fallskip device. The present study evaluates the performance of the FallSkip device against the TUG method in fall risk screening and assesses its measurement properties in sarcopenic older people.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was made in a sample of community-dwelling sarcopenic and non-sarcopenic older people aged 70 years or over.



RESULTS: The study sample consisted of 34 older people with a mean age of 77.03 (6.58) years, of which 79.4% (n = 27) were females, and 41.2% (n = 14) were sarcopenic. The Pearson correlation coefficient between TUG time and FallSkip time was 0.70 (p < 0.001). The sarcopenic individuals took longer in performing both TUG and FallSkip. They also presented poorer reaction time, gait and sit-to-stand - though no statistically significant differences were observed. The results in terms of feasibility, acceptability, reliability and validity in sarcopenic older people with FallSkip were acceptable.



CONCLUSIONS: The FallSkip device has suitable metric properties for the assessment of fall risk in sarcopenic community-dwelling older people. FallSkip analyses more parameters than TUG in assessing fall risk and has greater discriminatory power in evaluating the risk of falls.

