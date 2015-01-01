|
Citation
|
Bergman BP, Mackay DF, Pell JP. Occup. Environ. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34649999
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The risk of suicide among UK military veterans remains unclear. Few recent studies have been undertaken, and most studies found no clear evidence of increased risk. We used data from the Trends in Scottish Veterans Health cohort to investigate suicides up to 2017 in order to examine whether there have been any changes in the long-term pattern of veteran suicides since our earlier study to 2012, and to compare trends in the risk of suicide among veterans with matched non-veterans.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; women; veterans; military personnel; retrospective studies