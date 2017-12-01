Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Commercial video games are considered an effective tool to improve postural balance in different populations. However, the effectiveness of these video games for patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) is unclear.



OBJECTIVES: To analyse existing evidence on the effects of commercial video games on postural balance in patients with MS. MATERIAL AND METHOD: We conducted a systematic literature search on 11 databases (Academic-Search Complete, AMED, CENTRAL, CINAHL, WoS, IBECS, LILACS, Pubmed/Medline, Scielo, SPORTDiscus, and Science Direct) using the following terms: "multiple sclerosis", videogames, "video games", exergam*, "postural balance", posturography, "postural control", balance. Risk of bias was analysed by 2 independent reviewers. We conducted 3 fixed effect meta-analyses and calculated the difference of means (DM) and the 95% confidence interval (95% CI) for the Four Step Square Test, Timed 25-Foot Walk, and Berg Balance Scale (BBS).



RESULTS: Five randomised controlled trials were included in the qualitative systematic review and 4 in the meta-analysis. We found no significant differences between the video game therapy group and the control group in Four Step Square Test (DM: -.74; 95% CI, -2.79 to 1.32; P=.48; I(2)=0%) and Timed 25-Foot Walk scores (DM:.15; 95% CI, -1.06 to.76; P=.75; I(2)=0%). We did observe intergroup differences in BBS scores in favour of video game therapy (DM: 5.30; 95% CI, 3.39-7.21; P<.001; I(2)=0%), but these were not greater than the minimum detectable change reported in the literature.



CONCLUSIONS: The effectiveness of commercial video game therapy for improving postural balance in patients with MS is limited.

