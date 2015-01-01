|
Citation
|
Huppert TK, Fruhbauerova M, Kerbrat AH, Decou CR, Comtois KA. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34657584
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Suicide remains a significant public health problem among military personnel despite expanded suicide prevention efforts over the last two decades. It is important to understand the behavioral antecedents of suicide, including the writing of a suicide note, to inform efforts to identify imminent risk. However, the completion of a suicide note increasing the likelihood of making a suicide attempt (SA) and predicting a higher lethality SA during episodes of suicidality have not been evaluated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicidal ideation; military suicide; preparatory behavior; suicide attempt lethality; Suicide notes