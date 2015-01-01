Abstract

WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ON THIS TOPIC? Prior studies found that fall events were associated with a higher level of depressive symptoms and a lower level of social functioning and social participation. In addition, social participation has also been significantly associated with better conditions of depressive symptoms.



WHAT IS ADDED BY THIS REPORT? This article implemented the literature in three ways. First, it examined the mechanisms of social participation in the association between fall injuries and depressive symptoms among older adults in China. Second, it specified the fall-injured older adults group from those who merely experienced fall events. Third, it compared the results between rural and urban China and discussed policy implications for both groups.



WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE? Based on the findings of this study, future policies could consider boosting social participation at both the household and community level while taking into account the challenges of mobilities and social capabilities after fall injuries. Meanwhile, it is essential to accelerate the construction of aging-friendly communities to improve the accessibility of social participation and broaden social services to health management and monitoring.

