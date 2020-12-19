|
Lee YQ, Tay GWN, Ho CSH. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e716276.
34658955
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a pressing psychiatric concern worldwide with no established biomarker. While there is some evidence of the clinical utility of functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) in assessing and predicting suicidality, no systematic review of such evidence has been conducted to date. Therefore, this review aimed to systematically review and gather evidence from existing studies that used fNIRS signals to assess suicidality and its associated changes in the brain, and those that examined how such signals correlated with suicide symptomatology.
assessment; prediction; major depressive disorder; bipolar disorder; schizophrenia; systematic review; functional near-infrared spectroscopy; suicid*