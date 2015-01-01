|
Rosinger AY, Bethancourt HJ, Young SL, Schultz AF. Soc. Sci. Med. 2021; 291: e114490.
Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing
34662760
Water is critical to health and wellbeing. Studies have theorized that problems with water can become embodied, yet few studies have quantified this. Therefore, we first sought to understand the lowland Bolivian water environment of Tsimane' forager-horticulturalists. We assessed the water environment holistically, using objective measures of water quality and water services (Joint Monitoring Programme's drinking water services ladder) and subjective measures, including perceived water safety and water insecurity experiences [Household Water Insecurity Experiences Scale (HWISE)]. We tested how water service levels, perceived water safety, and water fetching frequency were associated with HWISE scores using Tobit regression models among 270 households. We then tested if and how water becomes embodied via self-reported water-related injury and a chronic stress biomarker, hair cortisol concentration (HCC).
Language: en
Chronic stress; Hair cortisol concentration; JMP drinking water ladder; Water insecurity; water services; Water-related injury