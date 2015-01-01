SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Airagnes G, Lemogne C, Even-Baisse MA, Le Faou AL, Limosin F. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10826084.2021.1990335

PMID

34657561

Abstract

Our aim was to examine whether work conditions could be associated with alcohol use even after taking into account life conditions outside of work.

METHODS: In 2019, 591 consecutive French workers were screened for alcohol use with the Fast Alcohol Consumption Evaluation (FACE). Ten different work conditions and four life conditions outside of work were assessed with 5-item Likert scales. Sociodemographic factors, smoking status and the Copenhaguen Burn-out Inventory were also collected. The associations between each work condition and FACE total score were examined with generalized linear models.

RESULTS: After adjusting for sociodemographic factors, the following work conditions were associated with a decreased FACE total score: "positive and/or grateful feedback on your work" (B = -0.22 (95%CI: -0.37; -0.07), p = 0.004), "time to do your job well" (B = -0.19 (95%CI: -0.35; -0.03), p = 0.019) and "freedom to organize your work" (B = -0.25(95%CI: -0.43; -0.08), p = 0.004). After further adjusting for life conditions outside of work, "positive and/or grateful feedback on your work" (B = -0.18 (95%CI: -0.33; -0.03), p = 0.021) and "freedom to organize your work" (B = -0.20(95%CI: -0.38; -0.02), p = 0.027) remained significantly associated with FACE total score. Additional adjustments for smoking status and burnout did not alter these results.

CONCLUSIONS: Life conditions outside of work should not interfere with how improvements work conditions can help reduce alcohol use.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol; occupational health; smoking; burnout; life conditions; work conditions

