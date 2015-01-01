|
Usman MA. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
34664549
OBJECTIVES: Although the importance of ketamine in clinical practice and in resource-poor settings and disaster zones, several attempts were made to reschedule it because of the issues around its misuse. Resisting future moves to reschedule ketamine is important for its continuous availability where needed. This scoping review addresses the question of whether ketamine should or should not be banned and the state of preparedness of low resource settings if ketamine petitions become successful in the future.
Language: en
ketamine abuse; ketamine ban; ketamine misuse; ketamine petition; ketamine toxicity