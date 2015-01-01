|
Citation
|
Rodríguez EA, Agüero-Flores M, Landa-Blanco M, Agurcia D, Santos-Midence C. Hisp. Health Care Int. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34664509
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of the current study was to determine the influence of moral injury and Light Triad (LT) personality traits on anxiety and depression symptoms of health-care personnel during the coronavirus-2019 pandemic. A quantitative, cross-sectional research design was used, the study included a sample of 169 health-care workers from Honduras. Data was gathered through the Moral Injury Symptom Scale for Health Professionals (MISS-HP), Light Triad Scale (LTS), the Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7, and the Patient-Health Questionnaire-9.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; anxiety; coronavirus-2019; health-care workers; light triad; moral injury