Galligan ML, Heyman M, Bolourian Y, Stavropoulos K, Blacher J. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
34668126
Emotional and behavioral problems (EBPs), such as anxiety, overactivity, and aggression, can influence the diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The gold standard diagnostic tool for ASD, the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule-Second Edition, includes three items ("E-codes") for EBPs that are frequently associated with ASD. Few empirical investigations have explored the use of E-codes. This study examined the relationship between E-codes and child characteristics (e.g., cognitive abilities, ASD symptom severity) in a sample of young children with ASD (N = 233).
Language: en
ADOS-2; Assessment; Autism spectrum disorder; Emotional and behavioral problems