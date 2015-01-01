|
Neira Álvarez M, Esteve Arríen A, Caballero Mora M, Pérez Pena B, Esbri Victor M, Cedeño Veloz B, Cristofori G, González Ramírez A, Bartolomé Martín I. Rev. Esp. Salud Publica 2021; 95: e202110174.
Oportunidad para la detección y manejo precoz de la fragilidad a través del abordaje de las caídas
(Copyright © 2021, Ministerio De Sanidad Y Consumo)
34668488
Falls are one of the classic giant geriatric syndromes with a multifactorial etiopathogenesis and closely related to frailty, being this relationship bidirectional. The Consensus Document on the Prevention of Frailty and Falls approved by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System in 2014 provides recommendations for the screening of frailty and falls in all older adults in order to develop a management plan in high risk older adults so to prevent disability. This review describes the intrinsic relationship between frailty and falls, falls assessment and screening instruments to use and detect frailty and finally gives evidence-based recommendations to reduce falls impact.
Language: es
Spain; Falls; Aging; Disability; Frailty