Abstract

Falls are one of the classic giant geriatric syndromes with a multifactorial etiopathogenesis and closely related to frailty, being this relationship bidirectional. The Consensus Document on the Prevention of Frailty and Falls approved by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System in 2014 provides recommendations for the screening of frailty and falls in all older adults in order to develop a management plan in high risk older adults so to prevent disability. This review describes the intrinsic relationship between frailty and falls, falls assessment and screening instruments to use and detect frailty and finally gives evidence-based recommendations to reduce falls impact.



===



Las caídas son uno de los grandes síndromes geriátricos, con una etiopatogenia multifactorial y con una estrecha relación con la fragilidad, siendo esta relación bidireccional. El Documento de Consenso sobre Prevención de Fragilidad y Caídas aprobado por el Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud en 2014, propone un cribado universal de fragilidad y riesgo de caídas, con el objetivo de intervenir en aquellos ancianos de alto riesgo y por tanto prevenir discapacidad. Esta revisión evalúa la relación intrínseca entre caídas y fragilidad, describe las herramientas de valoración del paciente que presenta caídas, incidiendo en aquellos aspectos que detectan fragilidad y finalmente propone intervenciones que han demostrado reducir su impacto.

Language: es