Mitra R, Khachatryan A, Hess PM. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2021; 97: e102915.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Cycling facilities have become a widely used sustainable transportation policy tool, but their impacts on reduced car dependence are difficult to isolate. This paper presents the findings from a household survey conducted in 17 neighbourhoods in the Toronto region, Canada, some with a recently built cycling facility and some without.
Language: en
Bicycle lane; Case control studies; Commuting; Cycle track; Mode substitution; Suburban