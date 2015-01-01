SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mitra R, Khachatryan A, Hess PM. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2021; 97: e102915.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trd.2021.102915

Cycling facilities have become a widely used sustainable transportation policy tool, but their impacts on reduced car dependence are difficult to isolate. This paper presents the findings from a household survey conducted in 17 neighbourhoods in the Toronto region, Canada, some with a recently built cycling facility and some without.

RESULTS indicate higher odds of increased commute-related bicycling on streets with a new cycling facility. People who were already commuting by bicycle at least once a week are likely to bicycle more frequently after new facilities are built. Bicycling uptake is more obvious in neighbourhhods with a new cycle track, while changes relating to bicycle lanes were not statistically different from neighbourhoods without a facility. All else being equal, urban cycling facilities were associated with higher odds of increased commute-related bicycling, compared to suburban locations.

FINDINGS offer insights into expected outcomes of bicycle network expansion policy/projects.


Bicycle lane; Case control studies; Commuting; Cycle track; Mode substitution; Suburban

