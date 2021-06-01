Abstract

Large mobility gaps exist between people with and without disabilities. People with special needs are heavily dependent upon public transportation for their essential needs. Autonomous vehicles (AVs) have the potential to increase mobility for these populations. However, they have been largely absent from AV perception research. To fill this gap, we analyzed their perceptions, willingness to use, and concerns over autonomous public transit (APT) based on an on-board intercept survey of 1861 current bus riders in Michigan, with 40% having some type of special needs. We found significant differences among different special needs groups. While respondents who were visually impaired, mobility restricted, or with multiple accommodation needs were more likely to rely on public transit than those without any special needs, their willingness to use APT varied. Respondents with visual impairment were more likely, but riders with mobility disabilities were less likely to be willing to use APT. In addition, our survey results suggest that respondents with special needs perceive AVs primarily negatively. This was especially true for mobility-restricted groups. Furthermore, there were differences in bus riders' reasons not to use APT. Compared to respondents without special needs, those with multiple accommodation needs hold concerns over APT's safety more, while respondents with mobility disabilities were more likely to distrust AV technology. This study advances our understanding of different special needs populations' perception and acceptance of APT, providing support to policymakers in developing inclusive policies and practices that would bring the promised benefits of AVs to these populations.

