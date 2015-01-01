Abstract

This article presents results of a systematic review of the US motor-carrier safety literature in transportation, logistics, and safety journals. The discipline has seen growth in research over the decades, and growth of the field rapidly increased in the last decade. We organize the literature into a systems framework and summarize the research across industry system levels to include government, regulators, carriers, and drivers. We then apply a goal-framing approach to reveal some of the dynamic interactions between system levels and the environment, as entities work to minimize risk to life and property during freight operations while striking a balance between the industry's welfare and societal welfare. This article provides recommendations for future research to fill gaps in the current body of knowledge and to aid government officials, regulators and law enforcement officials, carrier managers, and drivers in addressing industry challenges and maintaining safe roads in 2020 and beyond.

Language: en