Citation
Fletcher PA, Worthen DL, McSweeney-Feld MH, Gibson A, Seblova D, Pagán L, Troya MI, Fang ML, Owusu B, Lane C, Wada M, Harrell ER, Viana A. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
34672250
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This study aims for a greater understanding of how older adults (age 65 and older) in Jackson County, Florida, are prepared for and cope with the effects of a natural disaster.
Language: en
Keywords
older adults; public health; emergency preparedness; aging in place; disaster preparedness; rural population