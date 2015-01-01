|
Tateoka Y. J. Jpn. Counc. Traffic Sci. 2020; 20(1): 14-21.
Vernacular Title
ウイメンズヘルス学からみた自動車運転
Abstract
|
In the modern era, women have become accustomed to motor vehicle driving as a means of transportation. Compared to men, however, women are more susceptible to fluctuations in physical health concerning the menstrual cycle and circulating estrogen levels. Womenʼs health is a domain of health sciences with regard to female sexual and reproductive health. These topics have been primarily explored in terms of hormonal dynamics, but researchers are increasingly using comprehensive approaches for conducting an integrated analysis on the effects of different factors on womenʼs psychosocial health. In this review article, we aimed to identify and explore the factors influencing motor vehicle driving at each stage of a womanʼs life cycle, from the perspective of a womanʼs health. Driving behavior can be influenced by physiological changes corresponding to menstrual cycle. However, studies on traffic medicine and traffic science are yet to validate factors that are thought to contribute to traffic accidents from the womenʼs health perspective. We hope that future research will reconsider the findings of traffic safety research from the womenʼs health perspective, thereby focusing on driving-related factors unique to women.
Language: ja
Keywords
Life cycle; menstrual cycle; motor vehicle driving; Womanʼs health; ライフサイクル; 女性の健康; 性周期; 自動車運転