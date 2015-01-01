Abstract

In the modern era, women have become accustomed to motor vehicle driving as a means of transportation. Compared to men, however, women are more susceptible to fluctuations in physical health concerning the menstrual cycle and circulating estrogen levels. Womenʼs health is a domain of health sciences with regard to female sexual and reproductive health. These topics have been primarily explored in terms of hormonal dynamics, but researchers are increasingly using comprehensive approaches for conducting an integrated analysis on the effects of different factors on womenʼs psychosocial health. In this review article, we aimed to identify and explore the factors influencing motor vehicle driving at each stage of a womanʼs life cycle, from the perspective of a womanʼs health. Driving behavior can be influenced by physiological changes corresponding to menstrual cycle. However, studies on traffic medicine and traffic science are yet to validate factors that are thought to contribute to traffic accidents from the womenʼs health perspective. We hope that future research will reconsider the findings of traffic safety research from the womenʼs health perspective, thereby focusing on driving-related factors unique to women.



女性にとって、自動車運転は身近な移動手段となっている。女性は、性周期により、またエストロゲン分泌状態により、男性に比べて体調に変化が生じやすい。この女性の性と生殖に関する健康状態について、ホルモン動態を中心に理解し、さらに心理社会的健康への影響についても包括的にとらえていく健康科学分野にウイメンズヘルス学がある。ウイメンズヘルス学の考え方から、女性の自動車運転への影響を女性のライフサイクルごとに解説した。女性の性周期による体調の変化は、自動車運転に影響を与えているが、これまで交通医学や交通科学において、ウイメンズヘルスの視点から交通事故への影響要因は検証されていない。今後は、男性とは異なる視点で女性特有の自動車運転への影響要因について、ウイメンズヘルスの視点から交通科学の知見を再考していくことを願っている。

