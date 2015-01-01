Abstract

In recent years, traffic accidents related to impaired health have become an increasingly serious problem in Japan. The Dangerous Driving Causing Death or Injury applies when someone driving a motor vehicle is unable to do so safely owing to a health condition specified by a cabinet order related to certain diseases. Such diseases are likely to hinder the safe driving of vehicles and may lead to death or injury. The law concerning driving under such conditions is covered by the Act on Punishment of Acts Inflicting Death or Injury on Others by Driving a Motor Vehicle among other legislation. Health-related traffic accidents are caused by common health conditions as well as by particular diseases. There are difficulties in perceiving the risks conferred by changes in a driverʼs physical condition; however, accidents caused by such changes can result in severe injuries or fatalities.



We studied 15 cases involving vehicle collisions in Japan caused by common diseases or symptoms, and we focused on criminal liability. The average age of the drivers was 51.1 ± 13.3 years; two-thirds of them were professional drivers. With regard to health impairment at the time of the accident, five drivers were suffering from the common cold and sneezing; two had influenza; and one had pharyngitis, abdominal pain, and aspiration. Of the 15 cases, eight were subjected to criminal proceedings: seven drivers were found guilty of Negligent Driving Causing Death or Injury; one case was dropped. The courts ruled that drivers suffering from common diseases or symptoms should avoid driving or halt their vehicles on becoming aware of their physical condition; the courts ruled that that should also be required of drivers suffering from particular diseases. Three drivers received prison sentences: because they were professional drivers, their employers could be held liable for accidents caused in the course of their employment. Thus, employers need to recognize the risk of health impairment by common diseases or symptoms; they should implement appropriate health measures to ensure the adequate functioning of the drivers they hire.



近年、体調変化に基づいた健康起因事故が問題となっており、特定の病気に罹患している運転者の事故に対して、一定の要件の下に危険運転の適用が可能となる法律が新設された（2014年）。また免許取得・更新の際、免許の欠格事由となる一定の病気に対するチェックが強化された（2014年）。しかし、健康起因事故は特定の病気や一定の病気だけでなく、いわゆるcommon diseases or symptomsに基づく体調変化でも起こり得る。日常的に誰もが経験する体調変化は、運転に際してのリスクとして意識されにくいが、死傷事故の原因となり得る。 そこで、健常な人であっても日常的に経験することが多いcommon diseases or symptomsに起因した交通事故の予防策を講じる知見を得ることを目的として、かぜ症候群、腹痛、誤嚥（むせ）に基づく事故事例および判例について検討した。対象は15例で、事故当時の平均年齢は51.1±13.3歳であった。職業運転者が3分の2（10人）を占めていた。疾患・症状は、かぜ・くしゃみが各5例、インフルエンザが2例、咽頭炎・腹痛・誤嚥（むせ）が各1例であった。刑事処分結果が明らかな事例は8例あり、被疑者死亡による不起訴の1例を除き、全例有罪判決が下された。有罪7例中、6例は運転中止義務違反、1例は運転避止義務違反で過失が認められた。一定の病気や特定の病気に罹患している運転者と同様に、比較的軽微な疾患・症状であっても、体調不良時の運転は避けること、運転を継続しないことが重要であると考えられた。実刑判決は3例あり、いずれも職業運転者であった。職業運転者の健康起因事故では、事業者も法的責任が問われることがある。事業者もcommon diseases or symptomsの運転リスクを認識し、日頃からの基本的な対策を怠らないことが必要である。

