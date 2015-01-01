|
Citation
|
Komatsubara A. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2021; 60(2): 71-76.
|
Vernacular Title
|
ヒューマンエラーに起因する事故に対する対策導出の考え方
|
Copyright
|
|
DOI
|
|
Abstract
|
As a method of deriving measures related to the prevention of recurrence of accidents or human errors that caused them, a "cause analysis approach" is used to search for the cause of the accident or human error and take corrective measures for the cause. Is typical. However, there are limits to this approach for "accidents that occur" for which no clear cause has been found. With a safety goal of avoiding accidents, and also with a view to minimizing damage and damage, a "goal achievement approach" that devises alternatives to achieve the business objectives, and even safety. A "cost balance approach" that considers cost allocation is also useful as a method for deriving accident countermeasures. In this paper, we consider the characteristics of these three approaches. [via Google translate]
|
Keywords
|
コストバランスアプローチ; ヒューマンエラー対策; 事故再発防止; 原因分析アプローチ; 目的達成アプローチ