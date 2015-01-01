SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Leban L. Crime Delinq. 2021; 67(5): 631-661.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0011128721989059

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are linked to problematic outcomes, but it remains unclear how ACEs affect developmental patterns of harmful behavior, and whether this varies by gender. This study examined these relationships among 868 youth participating in the Longitudinal Studies of Child Abuse and Neglect. Group-based trajectory models identified five trajectories of internalizing and six trajectories of externalizing outcomes. Multinomial logistic regression models examined the relationships between ACEs, gender, and the interaction between the two on trajectory group membership. Higher ACEs were associated with elevated internalizing and externalizing trajectories, and boys who experienced higher ACEs were at a heightened risk of exhibiting elevated externalizing trajectories.

FINDINGS shed light on the importance of gender in developmental responses to victimization and adversity.


Language: en

Keywords

aces; adolescence; adverse childhood experiences; externalizing; gender; internalizing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print