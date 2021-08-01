Abstract

Assault and sexual molestation against women are among the fastest multiplying offenses in today's world. Drug facilitated sexual assault is a form of sexual harassment, that primarily focuses on molestation initiated by the usage of some drugs. When an individual is under the ascendancy of alcohol or any other supplementary substances such as drugs, their ability to think logically and rationally is harmed which is exploited by the offender to execute the crime. Any medications or class of drugs that can be exploited to aid in the execution of sexual harassment are cited as club drugs. These drugs have gained tremendous popularity among abusers because these drugs not only physically impair or blunt the victim but also retard the mental capability of the victim when condemned to such a situation as a repercussion the victim cannot remember anything. These drugs can be mixed in the food and drinks of the victim as they don't have any smell, taste, or colour and hence act as a convincing tool for the criminals. This paper covers the introduction to Club drugs, different types of date rape drugs, and their prevention.

Language: en