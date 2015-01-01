Abstract

OBJECTIVE Injury is a major public health problem worldwide, causing substantial burden of population health loss. It is crucial to analyze the mortality burden caused by injury in Hubei province for the prevention and control of injury.



METHODS The mortality data of injury in permanent residents in Hubei in 2019 were collected from the causes of death surveillance system in Hubei. Software SAS was used for statistical analysis, χ2 test was done for various group comparisons, and ArcGis 10.2 was used for the spatial distribution of injury deaths. The 2010 national census data were used to calculate the standardized mortality rate (SMR).



RESULTS The injury mortality rate and standardized mortality rate in permanent residents in Hubei were 62.59/100 000 and 53.15/100 000, respectively, 77.07/100 000 and 69.19/100 000 in men and 47.65/100 000 and 37.22/100 000 in women. Falls, motor vehicle transport accident, and suicide were the top three causes of injury deaths. Men had a higher mortality rate compared with women in all cause-specific injury deaths (P<0.001) except homicide, and rural residents had higher mortality rate and standardized mortality rate (73.73/100 000 and 60.87/100 000) compared with urban residents (53.46/100 000 and 46.64/100 000 in all cause-specific injury deaths (P<0.001) except other transport accidents ( χ2=2.90, P=0.087) and homicide ( χ2=0.21, P=0.643). Children aged 5−14 years had lowest injury mortality rate (9.32/100 000), while people aged ≥ 65 years had highest injury mortality rate (265.13/100 000). The injury mortality rates were higher in Enshi, Jingmen, Shiyan, Xianning, Tianmen, Xiantao, and Jingzhou, while lower in Wuhan and Xiaogan.



CONCLUSION The mortality of injury in Hubei is relatively high, especially the deaths caused by falls, motor vehicle transport accident, and suicide. The differences in injury mortality existed between men and women, and between urban area and rural area. It is necessary to take specific prevention and control measures in the prevention and control of injury.



目的 伤害是全球的公共卫生问题，是人群健康损失的重要组成部分。 分析、评估湖北省伤害导致的死亡水平，对制订

省级伤害防控措施至关重要。 方法 使用2019 年湖北省死因监测数据，分析湖北省常住居民伤害死亡情况。 数据经过整理、查

重、剔除后，采用SAS 软件进行统计分析。 以2010 年全国普查人口为标准人口计算标化死亡率，不同组之间的比较采用χ2 检

验；利用ArcGis 10.2 软件分析湖北省伤害死亡病例的空间分布。 结果 2019 年湖北省常住居民伤害死亡率、标化死亡率分别

为62.59/10 万、53.15/10 万；男性分别为77.07/10 万、69.19/10 万；女性分别为47.65/10 万、37.22/10 万。 伤害死因顺位前3 位为

意外跌落、机动车辆交通事故、自杀；除了被杀以外，主要不同类型的伤害死亡，男性均高于女性（P＜0.001）。 城市居民伤害死亡

率、标化死亡率分别为53.46/10 万、46.64/10 万；农村居民分别为73.73/10 万、60.87/10 万。 除了机动车以外的运输事故（χ2＝2.90，

P＝0.087）、被杀（χ2＝0.21，P＝0.643）以外，主要不同类型的伤害死亡，农村居民均高于城市（P＜0.001）。 伤害死亡率在

5～14 岁年龄组最低（9.32/10 万），在65 岁以上年龄组最高（265.13/10 万）。 恩施州、荆门市、十堰市、咸宁市、天门市、仙桃市、荆

州市的伤害死亡水平较其他市（州）高，而武汉市、孝感市最低。 结论 湖北省居民伤害负担较重，尤其是意外跌落、机动车辆交

通事故、自杀。 伤害死亡存在性别、城乡等差异，需要采取具有针对性的防控措施。



关键词： 伤害；死亡率；常住居民；负担

