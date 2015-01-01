Abstract

Problem considered

Road traffic accident (RTA) is the ninth leading cause of global mortality and are also contributes mortality rates among young adults aged 15-29 years. This paper aims to conduct a comprehensive review to provide evidence of effective interventions of RTA prevention among young adults.



Methods

Three databases, MEDLINE, Embase, and PsychINFO, were searched. Eligible articles were practical behavioural and technological interventions directly affecting young drivers. The quality assessment used critical appraisal tools from the Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI). A narrative approach was used to analyze data of the 1107 articles identified, 17 articles met the inclusion criteria. Six studies used a driving simulator; five studies were educational training interventions; one used an incentive and in-car GPS, and one video-based training. One intervention used a vehicle warning system. A motorcycle simulator intervention and two-hybrid interventions, a pc-training and field training, and a driving simulator and vehicle training were also identified.



Result

The Green Light for Life, a training program, was emphasized as it was a simple intervention, using parent influences to improve injury crash rates by 12.7% p < 0.001. Furthermore, RAPT, a driving simulator, improved gaze in the range of 52.1-70% p < 0.001, and HRT, a motorcycle simulator, showed 0.92, p < 0.001 proportion of hazard avoidance.



Conclusion

These interventions can provide important leads to be adapted and replicated in various settings globally, to improve RTA outcomes among young adults. Future research can adopt a qualitative approach to determine the willingness of use for these interventions and adherence to current interventions.

