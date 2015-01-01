|
Background Although substance use has been linked to both suicidal ideation and suicide attempts, the factors underlying these relations remain unclear. The Interpersonal-Psychological Theory of Suicide (ITS) provides a framework for understanding how substance use may increase suicide risk. The purpose of the current study was to examine if frequency of substance use is indirectly related to suicidal ideation and suicide attempts through core ITS variables (i.e., burdensomeness, thwarted belongingness, and suicide capability).
Interpersonal-psychological theory of suicide; social connection; substance use; suicidal ideation; suicide attempt; suicide capability