Kwon E, Park C. J. Traffic Transp. Eng. (Valley Cottage, NY) 2021; 9(1): e4.

(Copyright © 2021, David Publishing)

10.17265/2328-2142/2021.01.004

An iterative process, combining a macroscopic simulator and a set of the traffic demand-change estimation models, is developed to estimate the traffic demand at work zones in urban freeway corridors.The process is designed to capture the interaction between work-zone conditions and traffic diversion in determining the traffic demand approaching the entrance and exit ramps at a given work zone. The proposed models and process were calibrated and tested with the field data from the work zones in the Minnesota metro-freeway network. The test results indicate promising possibilities of the proposed process in terms of the estimation accuracy and transferability of the demand-change estimation models developed in this study.

Work zone, traffic demand, diversion.


Language: en
