Abstract

It is estimated that more than 3.8 million sport-related concussions occur annually in the United States, with potentially up to 43% of these unreported and untreated. The purpose of this study was to determine whether any particular sub-group of NCAA athletes is more at-risk to underreport symptoms, events deemed less-severe than concussions, or suspected concussions. We further aimed to assess reasons for not reporting suspected concussive events following a head impact. Student-athletes from 127 NCAA institutions completed an online survey to assess the influence of race, gender, socioeconomic factors, NCAA division, and sport category on the reporting of "sub-concussive" and concussive events, as well as the concussion symptoms they had experienced in sport. The survey also included questions designed to gauge student-athletes' general knowledge of and attitudes about concussions, and to determine any discrepancies between ideal and actual behavior when faced with hypothetical situations involving concussion- like symptoms.



RESULTS indicated that collision sport athletes and those competing at the Division II level were particularly at-risk for not reporting symptoms and potential concussive events. Furthermore, student-athletes who listed higher symptom severity to indicate concussion also reported fewer self-defined "sub-concussive events", highlighting a missing link in understanding reporting behavior.





Keywords: intercollegiate athletics, student-athletes, concussion reporting, concussion symptoms, brain injury



