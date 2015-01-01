SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Breidlid T. Crit. Stud. Terror. 2021; 14(2): 225-246.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17539153.2021.1902613

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this article, I argue that the "theological and social-psychological radicalisation model", which has been primarily used in a Western context, has influenced the strategies used by the Kenyan government to explain and combat radicalisation and terrorism. The model predominantly focuses on religion and social networks as crucial to the radicalisation process. My research in Kenya demonstrates how the underlying principles of the model are used in a non-Western context. I claim that the Kenyan government is increasingly using the model to delegate surveillance, especially to the security sector but also to some civil society actors. As illustrated in my findings, Kenya has, through specific definitions, reports and statements, contributed to the institutionalisation of the term radicalisation and its link to Islam. My argument is substantiated by an analysis of official policy documents, official statements and interviews. Paradoxically, the hard approach taken by the security sector in Kenya towards the Muslim population seems to have further fuelled radicalisation in the country.


Language: en

Keywords

aarhus model; critical terrorism studies; indicators of terrorist risk; orientalism; suspect communities; Theological and social-psychological radicalisation model

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print