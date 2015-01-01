|
Zavala E, Muniz CN. Crim. Justice Rev. 2021; 46(3): 341-360.
(Copyright © 2021, Georgia State University Public and Urban Affairs, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
In 2005, Agnew presented a new theoretical framework for understanding crime and delinquency. To date, this theory has not been thoroughly tested among various populations and types of crime. To address this gap in the research, the present study analyzes data gathered from the Dating Violence Among Latino Adolescents Study, providing a partial test of Agnew's integrated general theory to determine its applicability to dating violence perpetration among Latino youth.
Language: en
dating violence; DAVILA; Latino youth; life domains