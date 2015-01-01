Abstract

The purpose of this study is to explore how incarcerated male youth in the Midwest region of the United States experience and construct masculinity within a private correctional facility. Interviews with 29 incarcerated male youth, explore how masculine identities are constructed, performed and challenged in this setting and provide a deeper understanding into how juvenile correctional spaces influence how male youth develop new resources for expressing their gendered identities and rely on traditional notions of masculinity that can encourage delinquent behaviour. Major findings from the interviews include the role of aggression and competition for youth in the facility, especially through sports, the expressed importance of criminal activity as a strategy for 'being a man,' the desire to meet masculine standards of self-sufficiency within families and work that motivates delinquent behaviour, and their perspectives on women which distinguish themselves as men. The current study contributes to the literature examining relationships amongst genders, provides a voice for male juveniles living in residential treatment facilities, and contributes to the theoretical frameworks exploring how gender is constructed and negotiated through micro-level interactions.

Language: en