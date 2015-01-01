Abstract

Children's books transfer social values which are imperative in determining their social identities. Children's literature is, therefore, a powerful medium for constructing ideologies. This study focuses on how gender is constructed in Pakistani children's literature using one of the oldest and most popular Urdu-language children's magazine, titled Taleem-o-Tarbiyat. A total of thirty-six magazines were selected for the years 2006-2007 and 2011-2012. Quantitative content analysis was undertaken to expose character and pictorial presentations of male and female figures in the magazine. Frequency of the occurrence of male and female characters under various categories which included assigned professions; major roles; supporting roles; front page pictorials and in-story pictorials, was determined. The research findings indicate a strong presence of gender bias against females in both character and pictorial representations and this bias has persisted over time. Although, there was some improvement in the depiction of females in illustrations and in-story characters at the end of sample period, this change has not really affected the overall stereotypical representation of females as they are still lacking in occupying professions as well as, major and supporting roles.

