SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Johnson EJ, Chami G, Udit A. J. Hum. Rights Soc. Work 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s41134-021-00192-y

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study examined the effects of domestic violence on women and children in Trinidad and Tobago. It was conducted via telephone interviews with a sample of 40 women who called the 800-SAVE National Domestic Violence hotline. A questionnaire comprising 20 questions was used for this study. The findings revealed that women and children are negatively affected by domestic violence regardless of their age, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status, education, or geographical location. The study also found the need for a more cohesive and deliberate approach in providing information on support services for victims of domestic violence and the appointment of well-trained social workers who can effectively provide therapeutic intervention.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print