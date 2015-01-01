Abstract

This study examined the effects of domestic violence on women and children in Trinidad and Tobago. It was conducted via telephone interviews with a sample of 40 women who called the 800-SAVE National Domestic Violence hotline. A questionnaire comprising 20 questions was used for this study. The findings revealed that women and children are negatively affected by domestic violence regardless of their age, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status, education, or geographical location. The study also found the need for a more cohesive and deliberate approach in providing information on support services for victims of domestic violence and the appointment of well-trained social workers who can effectively provide therapeutic intervention.

