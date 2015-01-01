Abstract

Collision warning systems can improve traffic safety, while their safety benefit may be lessened due to improper risk compensation or system misuse. There are limited studies of advanced safety systems increasing unexpected risky driving behavior, especially with adolescent drivers. This study is designed to address this research gap in two main areas: 1) it seeks to examine whether and how the introduction of advanced driver-assistance systems influences drivers' risk compensation behavior (e.g., increase of hard braking frequency), and 2) it investigates key factors (e.g., distraction) that contribute to changes in hard braking frequency during driving for both teen and adult drivers. Naturalistic driving data from two previous studies were analyzed in this study with two methods: a hierarchical logistic regression model was used to evaluate the effects of an integrated collision warning system on hard braking behavior, while a Random forests algorithm was applied to model hard braking behavior and to rank the contributing factors by calculating the importance scores. No statistical evidence was observed that the integrated collision warning system significantly changed the likelihood of hard braking for teen or adult drivers. Other factors like distraction, especially visual-manual distraction, had the largest impact on the hard braking behavior, followed by speeding and roadway segments (i.e., at intersections or not). Short time-headways and driving in high-density traffic significantly increased the likelihood of hard braking. Furthermore, the rate of hard braking behavior on surface roads was much higher than on highways, as expected. Compared with straight road segments, hard braking behavior was less likely to occur on curve roads. This study applied an analytical strategy by using both machine learning and statistical analysis methods to achieve high model accuracy and facilitate inference concerning the relationships among variables.



FINDINGS in this study can help to improve the design of integrated collision warning systems and the use of autonomous braking systems, and to apply appropriate analysis methods in understanding teen drivers' behavior changes with those safety systems.

