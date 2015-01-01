Abstract

To explore the relationship between exposure to violent video games and college students' cyberaggressive behavior and its internal mechanism, a cross-sectional survey was carried out with a sample of 1141 college students who completed the Violent Video Game Listing Questionnaire (VVLQ), Adolescent Online Aggressive Behavior Scale (AOABS), Beliefs Supportive of Violence Scale (BSVS), and Trait Anger Scale (TAS). The results showed that (1) exposure to violent video games was positively associated with college students' cyberaggressive behavior; (2) trait anger moderated the positive relationship between exposure to violent video games and college students' cyberaggressive behavior; (3) trait anger moderated the positive relationship between exposure to violent video games and college students' attitude toward violence; (4) attitude toward violence acted as a partial mediator in the positive relationship between exposure to violent video games and college students' cyberaggressive behavior; and (5) through attitude toward violence, trait anger plays a mediated moderating role in the positive relationship between exposure to violent video games and college students' aggressive behavior.

