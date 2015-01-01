|
Trifiletti E, Giannini M, Vezzali L, Shamloo SE, Faccini M, Cocco VM. Aggressive Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
34694017
Abstract
In this study, prototypicality of the aggressor was tested as a group-level factor predicting social media users' active participation in cyberaggression. Participants were exposed to a fictitious conversation, in which either a prototypical versus non-prototypical user posted an aggressive comment as a reply to a provocative comment. In line with self-categorization theory, we hypothesized that bystander participants would post an aggressive comment and rate the aggression as acceptable to a greater extent in the prototypical than in the non-prototypical condition. Furthermore, we predicted that perceived normativity of aggression would mediate the effect of prototypicality.
Language: en
social media; bystanders; cyberaggression; prototypicality; self-categorization theory