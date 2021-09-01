|
Hallit S, Obeid S, Sacre H, Salameh P. Arch. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34688510
OBJECTIVES: Early sexual initiation is known to be associated with deleterious health outcomes. The objective of this study was to evaluate factors (bullying, weight status, smoking and alcohol consumption, peer influence, relations with parents) associated with the initiation of sexual intercourse among Lebanese adolescents in schools.
Language: en
Adolescents; First-time sex; Sexual intercourse