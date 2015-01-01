Abstract

Individuals have a tendency to show enhanced vigilance to groups of which they themselves are not a member. Stress can up-regulate hypervigilance towards threatening stimuli and was shown to promote the reinstatement of out-group related biases in a previous study conducted in women only. The current study examines how exposure to acute stress affects the retrieval of out-group related extinction biases in male participants.



RESULTS showed that men exerted a specific out-group related bias at the beginning of extinction training indexed by higher skin conductance responses (SCRs) towards out-group faces, while stress led to a return of this extinguished out-group bias. Specifically, the stress group showed higher SCRs towards out-group faces during retrieval compared to the control group and the bias index was negatively related to post-stress cardiovascular recovery. These results indicate the important interaction between stress and intergroup bias in fear conditioning, along with a potential modulation of sex.

