Pan DN, Wolf OT, Merz CJ. Biol. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34688827
Individuals have a tendency to show enhanced vigilance to groups of which they themselves are not a member. Stress can up-regulate hypervigilance towards threatening stimuli and was shown to promote the reinstatement of out-group related biases in a previous study conducted in women only. The current study examines how exposure to acute stress affects the retrieval of out-group related extinction biases in male participants.
Extinction learning; Fear conditioning; Racial bias; Retrieval; SECPT; Stress hormones