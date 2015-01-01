Abstract

Sir, I would like to highlight my recent experiences of electric scooters with regards to dental trauma.



In both Bristol and Bath, electric scooters (Voi, London, UK) are available kerbside for hire via a mobile app, similar to the previous introduction of 'Boris bikes' in London. Although a valid UK driving licence is needed to register for their use, they require no compulsory induction and no safety gear is provided. A quiz via the app can be completed to help ensure the user is not too intoxicated to drive. Third party insurance is included but it is unclear what this would cover.



In a period of four months, I have had four patients attend an emergency appointment with dental trauma including intrusive luxation, complicated crown-root fractures and two patients with uncomplicated enamel-dentine fractures. I have also had two patients with a fractured olecranon and whiplash following two separate road traffic accidents that they attributed to the inappropriate use of these electric scooters.



My aim with this letter is not to call for a ban or to outlaw these electric scooters, which I feel are an innovative green way to reduce traffic congestion. Instead, I hope to begin a conversation regarding their regulation and safety; as with the introduction of any new system, improvements can always be made...

