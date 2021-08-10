Abstract

This paper presents the epidemiology of foreign body injuries in the Pediatric Emergency Department (PED) of Padova (Italy) along with its trends over an eleven-year period based on administrative data. Annual incidence rates (IRs) of PED presentations for foreign body (FB) injuries per 1000 person-years were calculated. Univariable and multivariable generalized linear (GLM) Poisson models were estimated to evaluate the relationship between FB injury incidence and year, triage priority, nationality, injury site, and FB type. During the study period, there were 217,900 presentations of pediatric residents in the province of Padova; of these, 3084 (1.5%) reported FB injuries involving the ears, nose, throat, gastrointestinal tract or eyes. The annual IR of FB injury episodes increased from 10.45 for 1000 residents in 2007 (95% CI, 9.24, 11.77) to 12.66 for 1000 residents in 2018 (95% CI, 11.35, 14.08). Nonfood items were the FBs that were most frequently reported. The intermediate urgent triage code was the most represented for FB injuries, with IRs ranging from 5.44 (95% CI: 4.59, 6.40) in 2008 to 8.56 in 2018 (95% CI: 7.50, 9.74). A total of 170 patients who presented for FB injuries were hospitalized (5.5%). The annual FB-related injury IR has increased over time, although most episodes are not life threatening. Educational and prevention programs on FB-related injuries should be promoted and dedicated to childcare providers.

Language: en