|
Citation
|
Edalatfar M, Sadeghi-Naini M, Khayat Kashani HR, Movahed M, Sharif-Alhoseini M. Chin. J. Traumatol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Chinese Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34690039
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the major public health concerns worldwide. Developing a TBI registry could facilitate characterizing TBI, monitoring the quality of care, and quantifying the burden of TBI by collecting comparable and standardized epidemiological and clinical data. However, a national standard tool for data collection of the TBI registry has not been developed in Iran yet. This study aimed to develop a national minimum data set (MDS) for a hospital-based registry of patients suffering from TBI in Iran.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injuries; Data systems; Registries