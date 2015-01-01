Abstract

There is a lower incidence of suicide in the Philippines compared to other developed/developing countries, but the trend has been increasing. This study aims to identify the correlates of suicide attempts in Filipino youth using the World Health Organization's 2015 Global School-Based Health Survey. All schools in the Philippines with grades 7-10 were included. A stratified sampling design was used, and participants were randomly sampled. Of the 8,761 students who participated in the survey, 16.2% have attempted suicide at least once in the past 12 months. The factors that increased the risk of suicide attempts include female gender, being physically attacked, getting bullied, feeling lonely, poor sleep, having few close friends, smoking, alcohol use, less physical activity, use of amphetamine/methamphetamine, and less parental supervision. The use of methamphetamine/amphetamine is the single best risk factor of suicide attempts among Filipino youth with OR= 4.6; 95% CI [3.8, 5.6].

