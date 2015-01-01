Abstract

Rattlesnake envenomation is an uncommon but urgent cause of presentation for emergency care. Recognition of envenomation, timely administration of antivenom when indicated, and recognition of antivenom reactions are of critical importance to mitigate the local, hematologic, and systemic effects of Crotaline venom. This technical report describes the presentation and use of a simulation-based scenario of an envenomated child who requires treatment with antivenom. Optional additions to this scenario are described and include antivenom reaction, health equity considerations, and virtual facilitation.

