SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Joseph MN, Sanseau E, Thomas A, Brandehoff N, Augenstein J, Shuster M, Tiyyagura G, Auerbach M. Cureus 2021; 13(9): e18106.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.18106

PMID

34692317

PMCID

PMC8525906

Abstract

Rattlesnake envenomation is an uncommon but urgent cause of presentation for emergency care. Recognition of envenomation, timely administration of antivenom when indicated, and recognition of antivenom reactions are of critical importance to mitigate the local, hematologic, and systemic effects of Crotaline venom. This technical report describes the presentation and use of a simulation-based scenario of an envenomated child who requires treatment with antivenom. Optional additions to this scenario are described and include antivenom reaction, health equity considerations, and virtual facilitation.


Language: en

Keywords

allergy and anaphylaxis; antivenom; high fidelity simulation; parental refusal of care; social determinants of health (sdoh); toxicology and envenomation; uninsured patients; virtual simulations

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print