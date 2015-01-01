Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a leading cause of death, particularly for young adults. Suicide-related behaviours are influenced by a wide-range of personal, social, and cultural factors. Emerging evidence suggests that daily changes in meteorological conditions, including temperature, can increase the risk of suicide.



METHODS: We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of studies that examined associations between either daily, or weekly, variations for eight meteorological variables and suicide outcomes (attempts, or deaths). Meta-analytic methods were applied to derive summary measures of association using random effect models. We assessed the heterogeneity in these associations by region and biological sex.



RESULTS: We identified 29 studies of suicide. Of these, 26 reported associations between temperature, while fewer studies reported on rain (n = 4), solar radiation (n = 4), humidity (n = 3), sunshine (n = 3), atmospheric pressure (n = 2), wind (n = 2) and cloud cover (n = 2). The overall relative risk for suicide deaths/attempts per 1 °C increase in ambient temperature was 1.016 (95% CI: 1.013-1.019). Subgroup analysis of temperature found stronger associations with suicide when using the maximum rather than the mean daily temperature, among men, and for completed suicides relative to attempts. Regionally, the strongest associations were found in the East Asia and Pacific region. While associations were found for solar radiation and cloud coverage and suicide, we did not undertake a meta-analysis for these exposures as it was not possible to standardize measures of association across studies. Statistically significant associations were not observed for other identified meteorological variables.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that daily increases in temperature increase the risk of suicide, particularly, among men and in the East Asia and Pacific region.

