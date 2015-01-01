Abstract

Court-involved non-incarcerated (CINI) youth endorse higher rates of lifetime suicide ideation (SI) and attempts than youth in the community. Brief intervention programs to address SI and related psychiatric symptoms upon entry into the juvenile justice system are rare. The current study reports the results of a pilot trial on a brief, coping intervention for CINI youth. Fifteen CINI youth (and caregivers) were eligible for participation based on youth report of SI or endorsing symptoms on a mental health screening tool. Youth completed a Coping Plan intervention with a master's-level counselor and received a 1-week follow-up call. Follow-up assessments were conducted at 1 and 3-months post-intervention. Participants were also interviewed about intervention acceptability. About half of the sample screened into the study based on SI and half screened in based on psychiatric symptoms on the Anxious/Depressed and Angry/Irritable subscales of the MAYSI-2. A reduction in SI and psychiatric symptoms was observed at 3-months post-intervention. Youth and caregivers reported the brief coping intervention was useful. This study highlights that intervening with youth with SI and psychiatric symptoms upon entry into the juvenile justice system can be successfully conducted with a population who historically has difficulty accessing mental health resources.

