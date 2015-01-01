Abstract

There is a worldwide need for mental health interventions to address the mental health needs of children under 12 who are returning to school in the post-COVID-19 environment. The basic characteristics of child-focused, post-crisis interventions are currently unknown, but they are essential for developing high-quality, expedient RTC programs. We conducted a rapid systematic review, via established PICO methodology, to appraise the characteristics of such interventions. We queried databases (PubMed, PsycInfo, ERIC) for English and Spanish publications describing mental health interventions to reduce mental health symptoms and sequelae among children exposed to disasters and other community crises. We described the following characteristics: type of intervention, length, number of sessions, number of staff delivering the intervention, and other characteristics. A total of 18 original articles met the inclusion criteria: 11 correspond to a controlled trial type of study and 15 addressed PTSD after disaster or crisis situations. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) was the most common intervention type, school-based/related interventions were the most common method, and five articles described an important role of teachers as mediators of therapy.

Language: en