Abstract

Suicide in Bipolar Disorder (BD) is a relevant clinical concern. Genetics may shape the individual risk for suicide behavior in BD, together with known clinical factors. The lack of consistent replication in BD may be associated with its multigenetic component. In the present contribution we analyzed a sample of BD individuals (from STEP-BD database) to identify the genetic variants potentially associated with three different suicide-related phenotypes: (1) a feeling that the life was not worth living; (2) fantasies about committing a violent suicide; (3) previous attempted suicide. The sample under analysis included 1115 BD individuals. None of the SNPs reached genome-wide significance. However, a trend of association was evidenced for rs2767403, an intron variant of AOPEP gene, in association with phenotype #1 (p = 5.977 × 10(-6)). The molecular pathway analysis showed a significant enrichment in all the investigated phenotypes on pathways related to post synaptic signaling, neurotransmission and neurodevelopment. Further, NOTCH signaling or the γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA)-ergic signaling were found to be associated with specific suicide-related phenotypes. The present investigation contributes to the hypothesis that the genetic architecture of suicide behaviors in BD is related to alteration of entire pathways rather than single genes. In particular, our molecular pathway analysis points on some specific molecular events that could be the focus of further research in this field.

