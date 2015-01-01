SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lybech LKM, Calabró M, Briuglia S, Drago A, Crisafulli C. Genes (Basel) 2021; 12(10): e1482.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/genes12101482

PMID

34680877

PMCID

PMC8535342

Abstract

Suicide in Bipolar Disorder (BD) is a relevant clinical concern. Genetics may shape the individual risk for suicide behavior in BD, together with known clinical factors. The lack of consistent replication in BD may be associated with its multigenetic component. In the present contribution we analyzed a sample of BD individuals (from STEP-BD database) to identify the genetic variants potentially associated with three different suicide-related phenotypes: (1) a feeling that the life was not worth living; (2) fantasies about committing a violent suicide; (3) previous attempted suicide. The sample under analysis included 1115 BD individuals. None of the SNPs reached genome-wide significance. However, a trend of association was evidenced for rs2767403, an intron variant of AOPEP gene, in association with phenotype #1 (p = 5.977 × 10(-6)). The molecular pathway analysis showed a significant enrichment in all the investigated phenotypes on pathways related to post synaptic signaling, neurotransmission and neurodevelopment. Further, NOTCH signaling or the γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA)-ergic signaling were found to be associated with specific suicide-related phenotypes. The present investigation contributes to the hypothesis that the genetic architecture of suicide behaviors in BD is related to alteration of entire pathways rather than single genes. In particular, our molecular pathway analysis points on some specific molecular events that could be the focus of further research in this field.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; bipolar disorder; gene; molecular pathway analysis; SNP

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print