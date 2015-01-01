Abstract

This study explored the experiences of healthcare consumers who had recently attempted suicide, and their carers, following placement on a Suicide Prevention Pathway based on the Zero Suicide framework. Qualitative interviews were conducted with 10 consumers and 5 carers using a semi-structured interview schedule. Interviews were transcribed and thematic analysis was applied to identify prominent themes and sub-themes. Three interrelated themes were identified. The first theme was 'Feeling safe and valued' with the associated sub-theme pertaining to perceived stigmatizing treatment and self-stigma. The second was 'Intersection of consumer and staff/organizational needs' with a related sub-theme of time pressure and reduced self-disclosure. The final theme was 'Importance of the 'whole picture', highlighting the relevance of assessing and addressing psychosocial factors when planning for consumer recovery. Overall, consumers and their carers reported a favorable experience of the Suicide Prevention Pathway; however, there were several areas identified for improvement. These included reconciling the time-pressures of a busy health service system, ensuring consumers and carers feel their psychosocial concerns are addressed, and ensuring that adequate rapport is developed. Key to this is ensuring consumers feel cared for and reducing perceptions of stigma.

