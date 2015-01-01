SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Conway PM, Burr H, Rose U, Clausen T, Balducci C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(20): e10805.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph182010805

34682549

PMC8536007

OBJECTIVES: The aim of the present study was to examine the long-term association of job demands and job resources with self-reported exposure to workplace bullying in a representative sample of employees in Germany.

METHODS: We analysed a nation-wide representative cohort of employees working in the same workplace with a 5-year follow-up (S-MGA; N = 1637). The study contained self-reported measures of psychosocial working conditions, including work pace, amount of work, influence at work, role clarity and quality of leadership, and workplace bullying, and of organisational factors, including organisational restructuring and layoffs.

RESULTS: After controlling for bullying and occupational level at baseline, higher baseline levels of organisational restructuring (OR 1.73; 95% CI 1.10-2.70), work pace (1.30; 95% CI 1.01-1.66), and amount of work (1.55; 95% CI 1.21-1.99), and lower baseline levels of influence at work (0.70; 95% CI 0.55-0.90) and quality of leadership (0.64; 95% CI 0.50-0.82), were associated with an elevated risk of workplace bullying at follow-up. In all, 90% of cases of self-reported workplace bullying could be attributed to these factors.

CONCLUSIONS: The study suggests that employees reporting higher demands and lower resources, as well as organisational factors such as restructuring, are at a higher long-term risk of being targets of workplace bullying. Interventions aimed at preventing workplace bullying could benefit from a focus on psychosocial working conditions and organisational factors.


job demands-resources model; prospective study; psychosocial working conditions; S-MGA; workplace bullying

