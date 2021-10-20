|
Citation
|
Modaberi S, Saemi E, Federolf PA, van Andel S. J. Clin. Med. 2021; 10(20).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34682776
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, lockdowns have been implemented to fight off infections in countries around the world. Whilst this measure is without a doubt effective against spreading infection, it might also decrease participation in exercise. For older adults, exercise is particularly important in the prevention of falls, and sudden detraining because of a lockdown or due to other causes might have detrimental consequences. This systematic review study aims to assess what is currently known on detraining effects for balance outcomes. Nine studies were included within this review.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ageing; COVID-19; falls; balance; detraining; inactivity; lockdown; postural control