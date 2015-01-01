Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Due to market expansion of electric-scooter companies, a significant rise of personal e-scooter use in dense, urban communities has been observed. No literature has specifically focused on e-scooter fracture epidemiology and risk factors associated with direct hospital admission. The aims of this study were to evaluate the 1) patterns of e-scooter related orthopaedic fractures 2) risk factors associated with direct hospital admission.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A retrospective review of National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) from the United States between 2015 and 2019 was utilized to identify e-scooter fracture epidemiology. Uni/multivariable analyses were conducted to identify independent variables associated with direct hospital admission.



RESULTS: 5,016 patients were identified. The most common fracture location was the upper extremity (25.4%). Multiple distinct fractures diagnoses (p < 0.001), fracture of the upper arm (p = 0.01), metacarpal (p = 0.03), skull(p < 0.001), and associated internal organ injury (p = 0.02) all had a statistical increase over time. Fracture of the upper leg (OR 58.31), lower trunk (OR: 47.04), and associated internal organ damage (OR: 37.82) had the greatest association with direct hospital admission.



DISCUSSION: This study highlights that e-scooter fracture related injuries continue to progress, and without appropriate educational and public health efforts, these injuries will continue to rise.

