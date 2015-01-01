|
Tischler EH, Laurent Tsai SH, Wolfert AJ, Suneja N, Naziri Q, Tischler HM. J. Clin. Orthop. Trauma 2021; 23: e101607.
INTRODUCTION: Due to market expansion of electric-scooter companies, a significant rise of personal e-scooter use in dense, urban communities has been observed. No literature has specifically focused on e-scooter fracture epidemiology and risk factors associated with direct hospital admission. The aims of this study were to evaluate the 1) patterns of e-scooter related orthopaedic fractures 2) risk factors associated with direct hospital admission.
Epidemiology; Fracture; Database; E-Scooter; Orthopedic